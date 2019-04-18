CNN Legal Analyst Calls Mueller Report ‘All But an Explicit Invitation for Congress to Impeach the President’

Despite Donald Trump‘s victory lap, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin called the just-released Mueller report “all but an explicit invitation for Congress to impeach the president,” citing a key sentence in the report.

During CNN’s special coverage of the report, correspondent Pamela Brown pointed out that “Mueller says explicitly, in this report, that indeed the president publicly and privately tried to get witnesses to not cooperate with them, and he lays out examples of that.”

“And the issue of exoneration here is so important, and there’s a sentence here that is all but an explicit invitation to Congress to impeach the president,” Toobin interrupted, and read from the report.

“The conclusion that Congress may apply the obstruction law to the president’s corrupt exercise of the powers of office accords with our constitutional system of checks and balances and the principle that no person is above the law,” Toobin recited, from a portion of the report entitled “Constitutional Defenses.”

“That is, I don’t think there’s any other way to read that, is saying ‘I, Robert Mueller, cannot enforce the obstruction of justice laws against the president because I am not empowered to do so under Department of Justice policy,’ but this is an invitation to Congress to say ‘You can do it using the impeachment power,'” Toobin said.

“Now, I don’t know if they will. I don’t know if they should, but the idea that this is some sort of exoneration seems very highly contradictory to this,” he added.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

