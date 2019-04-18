Trump Takes Mueller Victory Lap During Wounded Warrior Event: ‘No Collusion, No Obstruction… Hoax’

Donald Trump took a victory lap over Attorney General William Barr‘s defense of Trump at a White House event for Wounded Warriors, declaring there was “No collusion, no obstruction,” and telling the assembled crowd that this “hoax” should “never happen to another president again.”

During an event honoring Wounded Warriors in the East Room of the White House, Trump began by thanking the attendees, but then shifted to the then-impending, now-released Mueller report.

“They’re having a good day, I’m having a good day too,” Trump said of himself and the wounded warriors, to laughter from some in the crowd. “It was called no collusion, no obstruction. And never was, by the way, and there never will be.”

“And we do have to get to the bottom of these things, I will say, and this should never happen, I say this in front of my friends, wounded warriors, and I just call them warriors because we just shook hands and they look great. They look so good, and so beautiful,” Trump continued.

“But I say in front of my friends, this should never happen to another president again. This hoax. This should never happen to another president again. Thank you,” he said.

Trump’s own former attorney, Ty Cobb, has said that the investigation was not a “witch hunt.”

Watch the clip above, via Time.

