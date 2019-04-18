comScore

MAGA Twitter Celebrates the Release of the Mueller Report: ‘NO COLLUSION. NO OBSTRUCTION.’

By Julio RosasApr 18th, 2019, 1:27 pm

With the release of the redacted report from Robert Mueller’s special counsel, many of President Donald Trump’s supporters took to social media to celebrate the findings of no collusion with Russians and Attorney General William Barr concluding Trump did not obstruct justice.

Trump allies took jabs at Democratic politicians, political pundits, and the media:

Trump also posted a video on his account highlighting the findings of the report:

