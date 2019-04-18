MAGA Twitter Celebrates the Release of the Mueller Report: ‘NO COLLUSION. NO OBSTRUCTION.’

With the release of the redacted report from Robert Mueller’s special counsel, many of President Donald Trump’s supporters took to social media to celebrate the findings of no collusion with Russians and Attorney General William Barr concluding Trump did not obstruct justice.

Trump allies took jabs at Democratic politicians, political pundits, and the media:

NO COLLUSION. NO OBSTRUCTION. pic.twitter.com/XqRw8wUZuX — Official Team Trump (@TeamTrump) April 18, 2019

ATTORNEY GENERAL BARR: “there was relentless speculation in the news media about the President’s personal culpability. Yet, as he said from the beginning, there was in fact #NoCollusion.” pic.twitter.com/5MQmucjmVu — Official Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 18, 2019

Democrats want to keep searching for imaginary evidence that supports their claims, but it is simply not there. IT IS TIME TO MOVE ON. https://t.co/xenl3H2xOZ — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 18, 2019

According to the Attorney General, Robert Mueller looked at 10 separate occasions where the President COULD have obstructed justice And all of them were legally unfounded, had no substantive evidence, and would be completely thrown out in a court of law NO OBSTRUCTION! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 18, 2019

Trump also posted a video on his account highlighting the findings of the report:

As I have been saying all along, NO COLLUSION – NO OBSTRUCTION! pic.twitter.com/BnMB5mvHAM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019

[Image via Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com