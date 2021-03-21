CNN Medical Analyst Speculates Some GOP Lawmakers Are Hiding That They Got the Vaccine Because of Politics

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner speculated on Sunday that some House Republican lawmakers are avoiding publicly disclosing that they got vaccinated because of politics surrounding the covid-19 vaccines.

Reiner spoke with Brian Stelter on Reliable Sources about media coverage of vaccines, and right-wing media in particular, especially on the heels of former President Donald Trump saying last week he would recommend his supporters get vaccinated.

He said that “the original big lie” of the pandemic came from the Trump administration on politicizing masks and downplaying the severity of the virus early on.

Reiner said it’s troubling how vaccines have been politicized, and referenced recent reporting about members of Congress getting the vaccine.

Some prominent Republicans have publicly gotten and talked up vaccines, but recent polling showed high vaccine hesitancy among Trump supporters and Republican men in particular. So Reiner speculated that there are GOP lawmakers who will not say they got the vaccine because of politics:

“It’s conceivable that some of these folks just don’t want to get it, which raises different questions about competence. But it’s more likely that they have received the vaccine, but are reading the politics in their districts and not wanting to counter vaccine hesitancy by telling people in their districts they’ve been vaccinated, which means they’re putting politics above the public health of their constituents, which should essentially disqualify them for running for office.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]