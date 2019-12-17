The panel assembled on CNN New Day Tuesday morning was something of an all-star cast of reasonably critical commentators of President Donald Trump. CNN’s Chief Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin and former Clinton Press Secretary Joe Lockhart joined Bianna Golodryga and co-anchors Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, who collectively had a laugh at recent international hijinks of Rudy Giuliani, who just returned from a fact-finding mission in Ukraine.

If it seems odd that the former New York mayor was looking for politically expedient evidence in a foreign country while the personal attorney to President Trump is about to be impeached for ostensibly asking a foreign body to investigate his domestic political rival Joe Biden, then this panel discussion is for you!

A recent interview for the New Yorker, Guiliani revealed that he believed that he “needed to get Marie Yovanovitch out of the way. She was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody.” Berman followed by noting that the investigations that he wanted to do — and that these disgraced prosecutors who were known to be corrupt in Ukraine wanted — because they had decided that maybe we should look into the Bidens, that that would curry favor with President Trump.

Toobin followed by noting that Giuliani’s actions are “astonishing,” adding that Giuliani is accusing Marie Yovanovitch of obstruction of justice because “she wouldn’t give Visas to people who wanted to help Donald Trump. It is just so surreal.”

“And, you know, it’s just underlined that the facts are not in dispute here. The Democrats kept saying that during the impeachment proceedings in the intelligence committee and judiciary Committee because it’s true.”

Camerota pointed out that Republicans in defense of Trump haven’t talked as much about Giuliani’s sources. “The source were these two widely seen as corrupt prosecutors in Ukraine, and part of it is that when police raided their team’s homes and offices they found bags of diamonds!”

Berman then brought the discussion full circle by posing to the panel if the current impeachment proceedings presented “peril for Democrats or peril for Republicans,” or “is there peril for the United States of America in all of this?

The panel concluded that the ongoing impeachment discussions most represented peril for the United States.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]