CNN Panel Goes Off After Santorum Claims Trump Would’ve Been ‘Equally Critical’ If Dem Congresswomen Were White

CNN conservative commentator Rick Santorum rolled eyes on Sunday when he claimed that President Donald Trump‘s attacks on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley would’ve been just as harsh if any of the four congresswomen were white.

The former Pennsylvania senator was on CNN’s State of the Union panel to discuss the ongoing uproar from Trump’s go-back-where-you-came-from tweets, the “send her back” chants from Trump’s latest rally, and his charge that “the squad” is incapable of loving America. Santorum said Trump “is going to make this about patriotism” with this controversy and create a “hair-on-fire” situation for his critics.

“I’m a Republican and it’s hair on fire for me because it’s disgusting and un-American and this is not conservatism or patriotism,” S.E. Cupp countered. “This is division, this is pure racism and marginalizing people who happen to have some criticisms of our country.”

As the panel continued to lay into Trump’s racist comments and his supporters’ attempts to sanitize them, Santorum was asked if the chants are “the vision of America for Republicans?” “No it’s not,” Santorum answered, but then he dismissed the racial element as he said “what he is criticizing them for is not the color of their skin, he’s criticizing them for the positions they take.”

“If they were white,” Cupp interjected, “would he say go back to your own country?”

“If the squad included white people, he would be just as equally critical,” Santorum insisted.

“He would not say go back to your own country!” Cupp responded in vocal indignation.

It all went downhill from there with Santorum getting pummeled.

Watch above, via CNN.

