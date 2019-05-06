A CNN panel went completely off the rails on Monday night when Chris Cuomo, Christine Quinn and Rick Santorum ended up holding a three-way sparring match over abortion and women’s’ reproductive rights.

Cuomo asked the panel for their thoughts about the controversial Heartbeat Abortion Bill that Governor Brian Kemp (R) just signed into law for Georgia. Quinn slammed the bill as a workaround to Roe V. Wade that amounts to a “clear attempt” to make abortion illegal.

Santorum argued that states have the right to legally challenge the Supreme Court’s rulings, but eventually, he accused Quinn and Cuomo of “invalidating” the humanity of unborn children. When Cuomo tried bringing the discussion back to Roe V. Wade‘s interpretation for the rule of law, Santorum said “nine people shouldn’t make that decision for the rest of the country” which drew immediate objections from Cuomo and Quinn.

Cuomo and Santorum proceeded to quarrel over Santorum saying “millions are dying” as a result of abortion, to which Quinn shot back and said, “That is a lie!” Quinn argued that the issue should be left between a mother and her doctor, and that led to more fights over the Supreme Court and when exactly a human embryo is recognized as a person with rights under the law.

As the conversation kept careening into a tailspin, Quinn tried to ask Santorum “can you stop for one second” with his “distortions,” and Cuomo accused him of “perverting fact-patterns and realities” on the matter. Santorum accused Quinn of viewing unborn fetuses as “property” of their mothers, to which she retorted “you’re so desperate here,” and Cuomo noted that President Donald Trump and the GOP are spreading these misconceptions for political gain.

Watch above, via CNN.

[image via screengrab]

