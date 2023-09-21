CNN Plays BRUTAL Six-Minute Montage Of the Most Outrageous Fox News Moments

CNN marked Rupert Murdoch’s retirement as chair of Fox Corporation and News Corporation on Thursday by playing some of the most controversial remarks made on its airwaves.

“Mr. Murdoch will be appointed Chairman Emeritus of each company,” both companies said in a statement, which announced the ascension of his eldest son to the chairmanship of News Corporation. “Following the Annual General Meetings, Lachlan Murdoch will become sole Chair of News Corp and continue as Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Fox Corporation.”

Abby Phillip opened Thursday’s edition of CNN Primetime with the aforementioned snippets. Here is a sampling, which contains remarks from Fox hosts and guests alike.

Fox & Friends, July 9, 2009:

BRIAN KILMEADE: If we keep marrying other species and other ethnics and– GRETCHEN CARLSON: Are you sure you’re not suffering from some– [CROSSTALK] KILMEADE: The Swedes have pure genes because they marry other Swedes ’cause that’s the rule. Finland, Finns marry other Finns, so they have a pure society. In America, we marry everybody.

The O’Reilly Factor, Jan. 3, 2013:

BILL O’REILLY: Asian people are, you know, not liberal by nature. They’re usually more industrious and hard-working.

[Show unclear], July 28, 2013:

LAUREN GREEN [to author Reza Aslan]: You’re a Muslim, so why did you write a book about the founder of Christianity?

The O’Reilly Factor, Nov. 26, 2010:

BILL O’REILLY: [to Black professor] Say you are a cocaine dealer, and you kind of look like one a little bit…

The Kelly File, Dec. 11, 2013:

MEGYN KELLY: For all you kids at home, Santa is White, but this person is just arguing maybe we should also have a Black Santa. But you know, Santa is what he is.

Red Eye, Feb. 10, 2008:

JULIE BANDERAS: I have something in common with Obama and I don’t even know what the big deal is. He’s a half-rican, anyway.

Show unclear, June 6, 2008:

E.D. HILL: [speculating about the Obamas’ fist bump]: A fist bump? A pound? A terrorist fist jab?

Fox & Friends, Oct. 4, 2013:

BRIAN KILMEADE: [to unidentified woman] You grew up on tacos, correct? WOMAN: No, I’m Nicaraguan.

The Five, Feb. 27, 2012:

GREG GUTFELD: Catholics write letters and Muslims stab you with letter openers.

Fox & Friends, Oct. 19, 2010:

BRIAN KILMEADE: Not all Muslims are terrorists, but all terrorists are Muslims.

The O’Reilly Factor, Feb. 4, 2017:

BILL O’REILLY: Many Americans – including this one – believe Barack Obama’s emotional attachment to the Muslim world has hurt the U.S.A.

[Show unclear], Feb. 5, 2012:

STEVEN CROWDER [regarding Barack Obama]: This guy should go back to burning the taxpayer-funded incense to whatever pagan foreign deity he’s worshipping because it’s not Jesus.

Lou Dobbs Tonight, April 17, 2019:

LOU DOBBS [regarding then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Ilhan Omar]: She won’t remove Congresswoman Omar from… the Foreign Relations Committee because why? Because she thinks so little of America? Who is she representing? Because it isn’t America.

The O’Reilly Factor, July 26, 2019:

BILL O’REILLY: Slaves that worked there were well-fed and had decent lodgings provided by the government.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, April 4, 2019:

TUCKER CARLSON: How did we wind up with a country in which feminists do science?

The O’Reilly Factor, Dec. 11, 2008:

BILL O’REILLY: There’s gotta be some downside to having a woman president, right? Something. Something that may not fit with that office. Correct? GUEST: I’m gonna say no, Bill.

Hannity, March 14, 2013:

ANN COULTER: I used to think women just shouldn’t be able to vote. Now, I think at least liberal women should not be able to hold office.

Outnumbered, Aug. 12, 2014:

KEITH ABLOW [regarding Michelle Obama]: And how well could she be eating? She needs to drop a few.

The Five, Jan. 6, 2013:

GREG GUTFELD: The biggest myth of all time is that sweatshops are bad.

Hannity & Colmes, Oct. 31, 2007:

SEAN HANNITY: By the way, Halloween is a liberal holiday ’cause we’re teaching our children to beg for something for free.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, Dec. 18, 2018:

TUCKER CARLSON: The war on Christmas is a global struggle.

The O’Reilly Factor, Dec. 13, 2010:

BILL O’REILLY: The Factor began spotlighting companies that refused to say the words “Merry Christmas.”

Fox & Friends, Dec. 11, 2008:

GRETCHEN CARLSON: I am tolerant. I’m all for free speech and free rights – just not on December 25th.

On the Record, Nov. 6, 2006:

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER [regarding waterboarding]: As far as torture goes – at least in this controlled experiment – to me this seemed like a pretty efficient mechanism to get someone to talk and then still have them alive and healthy within minutes.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jan. 13, 2023:

TUCKER CARLSON: Woke M&Ms have returned.

Show unclear, Dec. 13, 2012:

MIKE HUCKABEE [regarding Sandy Hook shooting]: We ask why theres violence in our schools, but we’ve systematically removed God from our schools. Should we be so surprised that schools would become a place of carnage?

Glenn Beck, Jan. 6, 2010:

ANDREW NAPOLITANO: If the feds had not stripped us of our natural rights to keep ourselves safe by keeping and bearing arms, 9/11 would never have happened.

Hannity, Nov. 16, 2017:

SEAN HANNITY: Explosive developments in the mysterious murder of former DNC staffer Seth Rich… If true, this could become one of the biggest scandals in American history and could mean that Rich could’ve been murdered under very suspicious circumstances.

Hannity, March 6, 2020:

DR. MARC SIEGEL: This virus should be compared to the flu ’cause at worst, at worst, worst case scenario it could be the flu.

Show unclear, April 20, 2020:

BILL BENNETT: This was not and is not a pandemic.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, June 25, 2020:

DR. SCOTT ATLAS: We like the fact that there’s a lot of cases in low-risk populations because that’s exactly how we’ll get herd immunity.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jan. 25, 2022:

ALEX BERENSON: The MRNA Covid vaccines need to be withdrawn from the market now. No one should get them. No one should get boosted.

Hannity, Dec. 3, 2020:

SEAN HANNITY [regarding footage of election workers]: Look at it right there. These same workers who stayed behind? They’re now wheeling out the suitcases that were under that rectangular table there

Tucker Carlson Tonight, Dec. 3, 2020:

TUCKER CARLSON [ibid.]: The footage appears to show poll workers pulling ballots out of suitcases after they told poll monitors to go home.

Sunday Morning Futures, Nov. 6, 2020:

MARIA BARTIROMO: Sidney, we talked about the Dominion software. I know that there were voting irregularities. […] SIDNEY POWELL: That is where the fraud took place, where they were flipping votes in the computer system or adding votes that did not exist.

Lou Dobbs Tonight, Dec. 4, 2020:

LOU DOBBS: Dominion Voting Systems with… algorithms which were designed to be inaccurate rather than to be a secure system.

Show unclear, Nov. 13, 2020:

SIDNEY POWELL: I can hardly wait to put forth all the evidence we have collected on Dominion, starting with the fact it was created to produce altered voting results in Venezuela for Hugo Chavez.

Show unclear, Dec. 12, 2020:

RUDY GIULIANI: We have a machine – the Dominion machine – that’s as filled with holes as Swiss cheese and was developed to steal elections, and being used in the states that are involved.

After the montage wrapped up, Phillip looked into the camera.

“That is Fox News,” she said. “Twenty-five years of it.”

Watch above via CNN and Fox News.

