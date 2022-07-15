CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Praises Launch of ‘Very Important’ 988 National Suicide Prevention Hotline: ‘So Much Easier’

By Jackson RichmanJul 15th, 2022, 3:46 pm
 

CNN co-anchor Alisyn Camerota praised on Friday the launch of the new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The new number will be 988.

This is the result of enacted congressional legislation. Additionally, the hotline will be renamed as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which can also communicate via text message.

According to the hotline’s website, the service “provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States. The Lifeline is comprised of a national network of over 200 local crisis centers, combining custom local care and resources with national standards and best practices.”

For veterans, the number is 988, followed by pressing “1” on their keypad.

“If you call, you’ll be directed to a local call center to talk to someone who can help,” said co-host Victor Blackwell. “The nonprofit that operates this hotline plans to launch a pilot program specifically for the LGBTQ community.”

“So, again, if you need help, call 988. That is so much easier,” said Camerota. “I mean … how could people remember the ten-digit number? 988 is what you need to know and you can always stay anonymous if you choose.”

In 2020, suicide was the second leading cause of death for those between the ages of 10-14 and 25-34, according to the CDC. It was the third leading cause of death for those between the ages of 15-24.

