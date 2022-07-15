CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Praises Launch of ‘Very Important’ 988 National Suicide Prevention Hotline: ‘So Much Easier’

CNN co-anchor Alisyn Camerota praised on Friday the launch of the new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The new number will be 988.

This is the result of enacted congressional legislation. Additionally, the hotline will be renamed as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which can also communicate via text message.

According to the hotline’s website, the service “provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States. The Lifeline is comprised of a national network of over 200 local crisis centers, combining custom local care and resources with national standards and best practices.”

For veterans, the number is 988, followed by pressing “1” on their keypad.

We have to be there for our veterans — every resource matters.@DeptVetAffairs‘ 988 Veterans Crisis Hotline is a free, confidential resource that connects you to a real person specially trained to support Veterans. Dial 988, press 1, and get connected to the care you deserve. — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) July 13, 2022

“If you call, you’ll be directed to a local call center to talk to someone who can help,” said co-host Victor Blackwell. “The nonprofit that operates this hotline plans to launch a pilot program specifically for the LGBTQ community.”

“So, again, if you need help, call 988. That is so much easier,” said Camerota. “I mean … how could people remember the ten-digit number? 988 is what you need to know and you can always stay anonymous if you choose.”

A new national mental health hotline, 988, is launching, with the goal of providing an alternative to those fearful of involving police — and saving lives. https://t.co/Xf577njOQa pic.twitter.com/LOYWrRikYt — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 15, 2022

In 2020, suicide was the second leading cause of death for those between the ages of 10-14 and 25-34, according to the CDC. It was the third leading cause of death for those between the ages of 15-24.

