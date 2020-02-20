CNN’s Paul Begala and David Gregory panned Senator Elizabeth Warren for going after Michael Bloomberg instead of Senator Bernie Sanders or President Donald Trump during MSNBC’s Democratic Debate.

On Thursday, Begala and Gregory joined New Day to give their debate reactions, and the subject immediately turned to how Warren led her 2020 competitors in attacking Bloomberg. Since Bloomberg is still trailing Sanders in the polls, Begala called the debate a “gift” for the Vermont senator because “I don’t know if we’ll ever see a debate again where the frontrunner does not bear the brunt of the attacks.”

“It was a rough night for Mike Bloomberg. Man, Elizabeth Warren just gutted him like a flounder on Long Island Sound,” Begala said. “It was rough for him. But Bernie — we are two days away from the voting in Nevada and they attacked a guy who’s not on the ballot in Nevada. It was, I thought, tactically really dumb for the Democrats.”

Begala went on to say that Trump “has got to be happy with the Democratic demolition derby,” even as he reaffirmed his view that Bloomberg “performed terribly. I thought Senator Warren really just clocked him.” When Gregory was asked if Warren did herself any favors by comparing Bloomberg to Trump on the debate stage, he agreed with Begala and questioned the wisdom of going after Bloomberg when Sanders and Trump are the ones Warren needs to beat.

“[Bloomberg’s] not the immediate threat to her. It’s Bernie Sanders,” he said. “That’s the one who’s in the way of her path to the nomination. So I don’t understand why he got off scot-free.”

Watch above, via CNN.

