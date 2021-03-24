CNN’s John Berman laid out in stark terms the decision by lawmakers have chosen between taking serious action for gun control or doing nothing in spite of the shootings America witnessed in the last 2 weeks.

New Day started things off on Wednesday with a focus on the Boulder shooting. Alisyn Camerota pointed out that the country just came off of the spa shootings in Atlanta. The two massacres have sparked a resurgence in conversations about guns in America, so Berman outlined the country’s choices and what lawmakers will effectively say by resisting gun control.

“This morning, lawmakers face a choice. It’s a choice they have faced before,” Berman said. “Will they choose to take action, do something, anything, to try to stop these mass shootings? Or will they choose the status quo? Which means looking at what happened in Boulder this week, in Georgia last week, and saying ‘I choose this. Let’s stick with this. Boulder is working for me.'”

