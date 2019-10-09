“Who knew what when?”

That question is being posed by, among others, CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter — in relation to the handling of rape claims against former Today show host Matt Lauer by NBC News executives. Appearing on CNN Newsroom Wednesday, Stelter called out NBC News for the manner in which it dealt with the claim lodged by former NBC News employee Brooke Nevils against Lauer in Ronan Farrow’s new book Catch and Kill.

“You still wonder about the power imbalance in situations like this,” Stelter said. “Powerful men who seem to be protected by companies. In Lauer’s case, perhaps protected for many years.”

The incident, according to Stelter, raises several questions.

“Were the proper protections in place for employees like this?” Stelter said. “How could Lauer have been sleeping — allegedly raping, in one case, a female colleague, without management knowing?”

NBC News management has stated they were unaware of Nevils’s accusation, and Lauer is denying the claim.

Watch above, via CNN.

