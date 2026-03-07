Trump White House Reportedly Blocking Intelligence Report Warning of Homeland Security Threats in Midst of Iran War

The Trump White House is allegedly blocking U.S. intelligence agencies from warning Americans about rising terrorist threats at home, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

The report caught the eye of CNN media reporter Brian Stelter who wrote on X, “‘White House blocks intelligence report warning of rising US homeland terror threat linked to Iran war.’ The Daily Mail quotes from the intel report; says ‘top Trump officials’ are blocking its release; and says the White House didn’t deny it.”

👀 leak: "White House blocks intelligence report warning of rising US homeland terror threat linked to Iran war." The Daily Mail quotes from the intel report; says "top Trump officials" are blocking its release; and says the White House didn't deny it: https://t.co/XLVhIQgyIU — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 7, 2026

The Daily Mail quoted a senior Department of Homeland Security official saying, “The FBI, Homeland Security, and the National Counterterrorism Center were preparing to put out a joint intelligence statement on Friday to state and local authorities alerting them of a heightened threat due to the ongoing war in Iran.”

The five-page statement is titled, “A Public Safety Awareness Report: Elevated threat in the United States during US-Iran conflict,” according to the report, and detailed “elevated threats by the government of Iran to US military and government personnel and facilities, Jewish and Israeli institutions and their perceived supporters, and Iranian dissidents and other anti-regime activists in the United States.”

“Homeland Security broke protocol and gave the White House a heads-up about the nationwide bulletin hours before it was set to be released,” the report said, adding, “top Trump officials ordered it placed on ‘hold’. The White House did not deny blocking the terror bulletin in a statement to the Daily Mail.”

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson responded to the report, saying, “The White House is coordinating closely with all government agencies to ensure information being disseminated is accurate, up to date, and has been properly vetted — even if that means taking additional time to review to ensure nothing is done in a vacuum.”

Jeffrey Halstead, a former commander for Homeland Security for Phoenix, police told Fox News Digital this week that the partial government shutdown of DHS may hamper the government’s ability to adequately address potential terror threats in the U.S. He warned that “escalating conflict with Iran could encourage those wishing to harm Americans. “

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!