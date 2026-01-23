‘They’re Going To Try Again’: Don Lemon Predicts He’ll Still Be Arrested By Trump DOJ

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former CNN host Don Lemon predicted on his podcast that the Department of Justice would “try again” to bring charges against him following a recent protest at a Minnesota church.

Lemon said he was in the Cities Church in St. Paul last Sunday as a journalist recording protesters looking to question pastor David Easterwood over his alleged involvement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

After President Donald Trump called for the protesters and Lemon to be “thrown in jail, or thrown out of the country,” Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that there had been several arrests, adding that there were “[m]ore to come.”

On Thursday, however, a federal magistrate judge “refused to sign a complaint bringing charges” against Lemon, reported CBS News justice correspondent Scott MacFarlane.

“I have said several times, I am not a protester — I’m a journalist,” Lemon said on Thursday night’s podcast. He continued:

I stand proud, and I stand tall. This is not a victory lap for me because it’s not over. They’re going to try again, and they’re going to try again. And guess what? Here I am. Keep trying. That’s not going to stop me from being a journalist. You’re not going to diminish my voice.

CNN media reporter Brian Stelter reported Friday that Lemon’s concerns may be justified.

“This morning, Trump-aligned podcaster Benny Johnson said his ‘DOJ sources’ told him ‘multiple alternative legal paths are already in motion,’ adding, ‘Don Lemon is not off the hook, this is just the beginning,'” Stelter wrote on social media.

This morning, Trump-aligned podcaster Benny Johnson said his "DOJ sources" told him "multiple alternative legal paths are already in motion," adding, "Don Lemon is not off the hook, this is just the beginning." Lemon assumes the same… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 23, 2026

Also Thursday, the White House took heat for altering a photo of civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong, one of the alleged protesters arrested by the DOJ.

“The White House image altered the actual photo to wrongly make it seem like the defendant was sobbing,” reported CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale. “Asked for comment, the White House sent a link to a spokesperson’s X post that said, ‘Enforcement of the law will continue. The memes will continue.’”

The DOJ announced two more arrests Thursday of alleged protesters Chauntyll Louisa and William Kelly.

“We will share more updates as they become available,” Bondi posted. “Listen loud and clear: WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP.”

