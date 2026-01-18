After much controversy, 60 Minutes — reportedly — will finally run the segment yanked by Bari Weiss right before its originally scheduled airdate. However, it will do so on a broadcast that is all but certain to get dismal ratings — as it faces stiff competition from an NFL playoff game.

According to CNN chief media analyst Brian Stelter, the postponed segment — which focuses on the deportation of Venezuelan immigrants to El Salvador’s high-security CECOT prison — will run on Sunday night’s edition of 60 Minutes, four weeks after its originally scheduled broadcast on Dec. 21. Weiss originally postponed the segment because she believed, “at present, we do not present the administration’s argument for why it sent 252 Venezuelans to CECOT.” Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, who reported on the story, was furious — slamming the move as a “political decision” and arguing that Weiss’s reasoning was flawed.

“Their refusal to be interviewed is a tactical maneuver designed to kill the story,” Alfonsi wrote, in an internal memo of her own. “If the administration’s refusal to participate becomes a valid reason to spike a story, we have effectively handed them a ‘kill switch’ for any reporting they find inconvenient.”

But Stelter reports that while Alfonsi “was certainly reluctant to make changes to the original report,” she flew from Texas to DC on Thursday to interview a Trump administration official. But the interview “did not materialize,” according to Stelter. Still, the segment will air Sunday night.

Its viewership, however, is almost guaranteed to be minuscule compared to most 60 Minutes broadcasts — given that it is up against an NFL divisional round playoff game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams. Last year’s game in the same slot, which featured the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills, was the third highest-rated TV broadcast in America in 2025, drawing more than 43 million total viewers. Those numbers figure to be even higher this year — with teams from the second and third-biggest media markets in the U.S. playing in the game.

Those who do watch, though, figure to be tracking the segment closely and comparing it to the original — which ran in Canada and briefly made the rounds online.

