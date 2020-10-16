CNN’s Brianna Keilar Dumps Out of Trump Speech to Seniors So She Can Call Out ‘Myriad of Lies’

CNN cut away from a speech from President Donald Trump in Florida Friday to call out what Brianna Keilar called “a myriad of lies.”

The president talked about making progress on the coronavirus, invoking his own recovery, and saying the U.S. is “rounding the turn” on the pandemic.

As he talked about treatments, Keilar jumped in and said, “Quite frankly there are so many falsehoods, we just need to interject and fact-check some of this. This is supposed to be a substantive address to seniors, and the president has said just a myriad of lies that I want to go over.”

She called out his vaccine timeline and said, “He said this will be over far sooner than expected, and he seemed to indicate that his recovery from coronavirus is really just kind of the norm, which it really isn’t.”

Keilar brought up the treatment Trump received and said his claim about it getting out to the American people free are “a lie.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]