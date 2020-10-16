NBC News White House Correspondent Kristen Welker, who is set to moderate the final presidential debate, reactivated her Twitter account after shutting it down it following a controversy involving another debate host.

C-SPAN editor Steve Scully — who was originally set to moderate the second presidential debate — claimed earlier this month that his Twitter account had been hacked after he posted a public message asking former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci for advice.

Welker deactivated her Twitter account following Scully’s hacking claim.

The second debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden was cancelled after Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis made an in-person event unfeasible, and the president declined to participate in a virtual forum.

And then, the hacking claim (predictably) fell apart. Scully admitted in an interview with the Associated Press that he lied about being hacked. C-SPAN has suspended him indefinitely for that lie. It’s a shame, too: his comment to Scaramucci, apparently intended to be a DM and not a public tweet, was benign. Lying about it, to C-SPAN and the public, was not.

Since the revelation that Scully was not actually hacked, Welker’s account has been reactivated.

The final presidential debate is scheduled for next Thursday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. It will be held at Belmont University in Nashville and run 90 minutes.

On Friday, the debate topics were announced: Fighting COVID-19; American Families; Race in America; Climate Change; National Security; Leadership.

