CNN’s Brianna Keilar dropped the hammer on the infuriatingly long list of Democratic elected officials who have been caught recently flouting their own Covid guidelines, running through the rogue’s gallery of offenders and voicing the outrage felt by many of their constituents.

Keilar opened the segment on her Wednesday program noting how “a number of Democratic leaders” had been “apologizing or reversing course after multiple occurrences of do as I say, not as I do.”

“They have been caught, not following their own coronavirus guidelines,” said Keilar, playing clips that included San Francisco Mayor London Breed (attended a birthday party at The French Laundry, an exclusive Napa Valley restaurant), California Gov. Gavin Newsom (attended a different birthday party the day before, also at The French Laundry), a Los Angeles county supervisor (voted to close outdoor dining last week but went out to eat right before restrictions took effect), San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo (violated his own Thanksgiving guidelines, having a large gathering including his elders parents), Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (told his residents to skip Thanksgiving travel and large gatherings but flew to Mississippi to spend the holidays with his wife and daughter), and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (told New Yorkers to limit gatherings, was originally planning to get together with his mother and daughters, changed plans after backlash).

Keilar noted that these officials had apologized in various ways, but felt their words rang hollow and failed to fully atone for their hypocrisy. Specifically noting Denver Mayor Hancock’s apology for making “decisions that were born of my heart and not my head,” Keilar called him out: “But to be clear, this isn’t a matter of interpretation. He did the exact opposite of what he told everyone else to do.”

“The past few weeks,” continued Keilar, “brought into relief a pattern of leaders failing to lead by example. Asking Americans to make sacrifices that they themselves are unwilling to make. And appearing sorry only when they’re caught.”

“Trust is built slowly but it evaporates faster than reservations at a fancy restaurant. A lot of these leaders, they are looking across the aisle to blame Republicans who aren’t taking mask wearing seriously. But maybe it’s time they also look in the mirror and ask themselves if that amuse-bouche was really worth it.”

An amuse-bouche, as I learned from a first season episode of Friends, is a single-serving, bite-sized hors d’œuvre, usually offered as a complimentary, introductory course by the chef to whet the diners’ appetites. During a time when many Americans are worried about how they are going to continue to afford basic groceries, it’s hard to think of a way that an elected official could appear more out of touch with the priorities of their constituents.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]