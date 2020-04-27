“Let me start with a thank you. Thank you for sending me so much love and prayers.”

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin returned to the anchor chair Monday afternoon following her battle with coronavirus.

Baldwin recounted for viewers how grappling with the virus “gave me a beating physically and mentally” and said, “It was relentless and scary and lonely, but I was one of the lucky ones.”

She talked about the thousands of people across the country struggling with even worse symptoms, offering her condolences, as well as praise for the health care workers on the front lines of this pandemic. Baldwin also highlighted the economic pain being felt by millions struggling during the crisis.

“Kindness and generosity. Let’s extend it to those who are disproportionately affected by coronavirus. Let’s extend it to those who deliver our mail, stock our groceries, collect our garbage. Let’s extend it to our families, our friends, and yes, even our adversaries,” she continued.

Baldwin concluded:

“Hearing from thousands of you, sharing your kindness and generosity with me through texts and emails and a lot of DMs on Instagram was the biggest gift I unexpectedly received these last few weeks, and it showed me how even when the world stops and takes a collective breath, we are all capable of showing up for one another. I am so moved by the millions of you who have been willing to sacrifice so much in the last few weeks all for the safety of your fellow Americans. I know it’s tough, and it still is. When the world reopens for good, let’s remember these more challenging times and remind ourselves we have the power to take care of one another.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

