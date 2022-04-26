CNN’s Clarissa Ward and her crew were forced to seek cover from a Russian mortar attack while covering a team of Ukrainian paramedics.

Ward’s segment was reported from Kharkiv on Monday as she shadowed the two paramedics who were preparing to go out and evacuate wounded civilians from a residential building that the Russians attacked.

“The paramedics need to act fast,” Ward said in her narration. “Russian forces are increasingly hitting the same target twice. It’s called a double tap, a horrifying strategy to take out rescue workers as they respond.”

As the team moved into the building, a new round of bombs went off, which prompted one of the paramedics to tell Ward’s team to “get in!” They took cover under the building’s stairwell, but as the paramedics attempted to find the injured person they were alerted to, Ward said they “braced for the impact” as bombs kept going off.

From Ward’s narration

Our team member, Maria, has cut up her hands on broken glass. Vladimir treats her injuries, as Alexandra calls the dispatch again to find where the wounded are. “We’ve got no connection, we’re sitting in the entrance,” she says, “and they’re shelling the sh*t out of us!” The connection keeps dropping. Finally, she gets through to the person who called for the ambulance. “Tell me your damn house number!” [Alexandra] says. “I repeat, 12g. I have told you 1,000 times,” he replies. “The man is dying.”

Ward and her team got out shortly after that, but they caught up with the paramedics again when they found them on the side of the road as they stabilized a man who was seriously injured.

The segment is the latest in a series of on-the-ground reports Ward has provided from some of the most war-torn areas of Ukraine. Russia continues to face accusations of war crimes, and their attacks on civilians have complicated attempted negotiations between them and Ukrainian officials.

Watch above, via CNN.

