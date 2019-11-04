CNN reporter and President Donald Trump fact-checker Daniel Dale appeared on CNN Newsroom Monday to pick apart an ever-changing defense from Trump about his call with Ukraine.

Anchor Brooke Baldwin noted Trump made four separate arguments defending his call with Ukraine in the span of a 74-word answer to reporters on the White House lawn.

“Can we parse through this?” Baldwin asked.

“I think we need to,” Dale responded. “This is either the spaghetti strategy–throw everything at the wall and see what sticks. Or the president was just making it up as he went along.”

Dale broke the defense down claim by claim in his segment, noting that Trump first claimed nobody had a problem with the content of the call before immediately adding “very few people” had a problem with the July 25 call in the next sentence.

Dale noted Trump then claimed the people who came forward were pressured to come forward by the media. To conclude the defense, Trump then said anyone who came forward was Never Trump.

“We’ve gone from ‘nobody had a problem with this’ to ‘very few people had a problem with this and they were prodded to come forward’ to ‘oh, by the way, the people who did come forward have animosity towards me, they were Never Trumpers’” Dale said. “Trump changes his mind quickly, he changes his defenses quickly. It rarely happens in 74 words, though.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]