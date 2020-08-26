CNN’s Daniel Dale provided an extensive fact check while reviewing the second day of the 2020 Republican National Convention Tuesday night.

Dale joined Anderson Cooper shortly after Melania Trump’s speech, and he started with the First Lady’s assertion that America deserves “total honesty from our president.”

“We certainly haven’t got that from President Donald Trump,” Dale said, “and we didn’t even get that tonight.”

On Eric Trump’s claim that his father brokered peace for the Middle East, Dale acknowledged America’s role in the new peace deal between Israel and the UAE, but the claim from the president’s son was “laughable.”

“War rages in much of the region, from Syria to Libya. Thousands of troops are still in Iraq, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict obviously continues,” Dale said.

Dale also dissected Eric Trump’s false claims that Joe Biden supports defunding the police and revoking the Second Amendment. Next he moved on to Larry Kudlow, who claimed the economy was still in recession when Trump became president.

“There was no recession in the late Obama term,” Dale said. “The economy was growing though growth had slowed in 2016, to 1.7%, there were no quarters of negative growth in 2016. You need two straight for a recession.”

Dale also turned to Pam Bondi, who repeated her false claims from Trump’s impeachment trial that Biden pushed for the firing of former Ukrainian prosecutor general Viktor Shokin in order to protect his son from an investigation. Dale noted that the Burisma investigation never actually got off the ground, and Biden was expressing the positions of the U.S. government and the international community that Shokin was too ineffectual to remain in his position.

Dale concluded by noting Mike Pompeo’s claim that Trump held China accountable for the coronavirus, even though the secretary of state said nothing of how Trump praised their “transparency” and handling of the pandemic early on.

