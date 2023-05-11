CNN’s Elie Honig Says Jan 6 Prosecutors Scored With Trump’s Admission His Supporters Acted Upon His Whim

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig believes Donald Trump gave prosecutors a plethora of evidence to hold against the former president in his ongoing legal battles during Wednesday nights Town Hall.

Honig was on CNN This Morning to recap the town hall where Trump once again denied the 2020 election, defended his rioting January 6th supporters, and pushed numerous other attacks and lies throughout the evening. Critics have pronounced the town hall a fiasco, accusing CNN of amplifying Trump with a friendly platform and saying that moderator Kaitlan Collins simply couldn’t keep up with fact-checking his falsehoods.

Phil Mattingly responded, “Regardless of their views of the town hall, [Democrats will] all say we have loads of content to attack in a general election.” He then asked Honig for his thoughts on the moment when Trump told Collins “I agree with that,” when she pressed him on how his January 6th supporters “listen to you like no one else.”

Honig called that moment “the most important clip from last night” from a prosecutorial standpoint.

If you’re thinking about prosecuting Donald Trump in relation to the effort to steal the election, you’re gonna need to show that connection, that Donald Trump knew and understood that his words would be acted on. Knew and understood that people were listening to him and would actually do things because he said so, and stop doing things because he said so. I’ve never heard him so clearly admit that. Everything Donald Trump says is out there. It’s fair game. It can be used, and I think if I’m a prosecutor watching last night, I’m circling that clip and I’m saying ‘Here we go. We just filled that gap.’

Watch above via CNN.

