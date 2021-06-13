CNN’s Fareed Zakaria: The World Prefers Biden’s ‘Boring’ G7 Pressers to the ‘Circus Freakshow’ Under Trump

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria said Sunday that President Joe Biden’s G7 press conference was “boring” — but argued that’s a good thing compared to Donald Trump.

Biden held his press conference earlier Sunday, talking about agreements the world leaders reached, the G7 communique criticizing China, and previewing his summit with Vladimir Putin.

Zakaria said Sunday afternoon that Biden’s press conference, “in comparison to his predecessor,” was “a little boring.”

“Donald Trump’s press conferences, particularly after meetings like the G7, were a freakshow. They were a circus. You didn’t know whether he was about to blow up the alliance, you didn’t know whether he was about to announce that the United States was withdrawing, was going to impose new sanctions on his closest allies in the world,” he continued.

Zakaria went on to say that he’s talking about Biden being boring and “predictable” in “a very positive sense.”

In a sense, again, predictable, traditional, maybe a little boring, but I think we know which way the world prefers it, a United States that, in a perfectly normal, predictable way, tries to end up solving a bunch of global problems, or as I say, the circus freakshow we had for the last four years.

You can watch above, via CNN.

