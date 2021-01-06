A truly insane scene unfolded at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon, as pro-Trump protesters breached the barricades, stormed up the steps of the Capitol Building, and pushed through the doors to enter inside. CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash were blunt in their criticism of the protesters’ violent turn and President Donald Trump’s encouragement of their actions, calling it “the definition of sedition.”

Wolf Blitzer reacted to the video of protesters outnumbering the Capitol police and clashing with them, calling it “an incredibly dangerous situation.”

“It’s stunning,” Tapper agreed. “It’s absolutely stunning and quite frankly dangerous. President Trump could stop this with one tweet, but instead he’s on Twitter attacking Vice President [Mike] Pence for refusing to go along with his attempt at a coup, at a bloodless coup — we hope it stays bloodless.”

Tapper noted that he had been in Washington, D.C. “for decades now,” but had “never seen anything like this.”

“Again, President Trump, if he wanted to, and there is really no reason to think he wants to, he could stop this,” Tapper continued, the indignation clear in his voice as the video feed showed protesters streaming through Statuary Hall. “He could stop it with one tweet. And he will not, because frankly, he likes this.”

Bash concurred, condemning Trump’s encouragement of the protesters as “completely irresponsible,” “unusual,” and “terrifying.”

Bash noted that of course the protesters had the right to protest, but this was “beyond that…basically taking over, storming the Capitol — it’s anarchy, the president has encouraged this time and time again,” calling it an attempt to stop”the constitutional peaceful transfer of power.”

“The definition of sedition is to try to overturn the rule of law through force,” said Tapper. “That is what we are witnessing.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

