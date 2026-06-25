Charlamagne tha God, co-host of The Breakfast Club radio show, blasted former President Barack Obama on-air for calling President Donald Trump two-faced.

Obama appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the All the Smoke podcast with hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. When the former NBA players mentioned Trump’s “obsession” with Obama, the former president suggested it is proof that Trump is “not focused on the American people” and the “job” he is “supposed to do.”

“I believe in face-to-face,” Obama said. “I believe in conversation. So if this — whoever you were talking about — was in front of me, which has happened a couple times, he don’t talk like that because he knows better. And I think there is a — that filter of the phone creates a situation both where people just say kind of crazy stuff that they would never say to your face with no consequences.”

Charlamagne questioned the validity of Obama’s comments.

“There are parts of me that, when I hear that, I’m like, so what do you mean, you all going to fight?” Charlamagne said before adding, “I just don’t think Donald Trump would have a problem saying anything to him. By the way, Donald Trump is just looking for a reason to lock up one of his political opponents anyways, so all the power is on Trump’s side.”

The radio host used the term “kiki,” a lighthearted chat, to describe Obama’s interaction with Trump at former President Jimmy Carter‘s funeral as he continued:

I just didn’t understand what he meant unless he was talking about the kiki they had at the Carter funeral, but to me that goes both ways. You kiki-ing in his face, too. Because by the way, Trump been saying wild stuff about you, Barack, and your wife, but you were just right there kiki-ing with him at President Carter’s funeral, so I could see it going both ways. Don’t neither one of y’all be having that energy in each other’s face, at least from what we saw.

Watch above via YouTube.

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