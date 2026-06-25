A cargo ship was reportedly attacked in the Strait of Hormuz as it tried to pass through an ongoing blockade using a route promoted by the UN, amid peace negotiations between the United States and Iran. The Wall Street Journal cited two sources saying Iran was behind the attack.

The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations Center revealed an unidentified vessel was hit by an unknown projectile. The Washington Post and other outlets reported on the attack. The Post noted that “it was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack.”

The Journal report, however, cited two senior U.S. officials who said Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked a Singapore vessel.

There were reportedly no injuries in the attack, which occurred near the coast of Oman.

The attack occurs after President Donald Trump formally signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that would see the Strait of Hormuz reopened and sanctions lifted on Iran if a long-term peace deal can be reached. Part of the deal would be Iran guaranteeing safe passage for cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The deal has received bipartisan backlash over certain aspects, including framework for a $300 billion reconstruction investment fund and the lifting of sanctions on Iran’s oil trade.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said in a statement this week that passage through the Strait, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves though, would be limited to routes laid out by Tehran.

There has been a surge in traffic in the Strait of Hormuz amid talks about a peace deal. Ships were using a shipping lanes set up by the the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization and officials from Oman.

According to The Post, the International Maritime Organization has halted plans to evacuate more than 10,000 sailers stuck in the Strait of Hormuz amid the blockade due to the attack.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is a breaking news story and it has been updated.

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