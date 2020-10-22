CNN’s Jake Tapper RAGES Against Trump’s Tactics: The ‘Single Most Negative, Sleazy Campaign in American History’

CNN’s Jake Tapper called the Trump campaign the “the single most negative, sleazy campaign in American history for a major party candidate” following the second presidential debate — citing “nonsense” accusations against Joe Biden and members of his family.

“It used to be that people would be negative and you could always say, ‘Well, don’t forget the campaign against Dukakis.’ Or historians like [Michael] Beschloss would come on, say in 1800 Jefferson had pamphleteers that accused John Adams of being a hermaphrodite, or whatever .. Trump and his allies in the media and the members of his family and the Trump allied websites and such are leveling with charges so heinous I’m not going to say them, just nonsense, crap, tied into QAnon, tied into pizzagate, tied into the worst things you could say about a person.”

Tapper continued to bash the accusations aimed at the Bidens throughout the election, calling them disgusting and noting that they have been made without any evidence.

“I just want viewers at home to be ready because all of their grandparents’ Facebook feeds and all of the Twittersphere — it’s going to be so heinous over the next 11 days,” he added. “People should be prepared for it. The president leaned into some of it, generally to some of the sleazier baseless accusations, not the worse, but it’s going to get a lot worse.”

Watch above, via CNN.

