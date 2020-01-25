CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Saturday criticized the Trump legal team for being white men when presenting their opening remarks in the President’s defense as part of the Senate impeachment trial.

In the CNN segment after Saturday’s presentations wrapped up, Toobin noted that, contrary to his earlier prediction, the defense did not make the session about former Vice President Joe Biden. In fact, he noted, they didn’t mention Biden at all, though he anticipates they will do so on Monday when there are more viewers.

Fellow CNN legal analyst Ross Garber then noted that another name that didn’t come up was Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. He pointed out that the presentations were made, with the exception of remarks by Jay Sekulow, mostly by official White House attorneys and not the President’s personal lawyers at all.

“One of the other things I think was notable was who did the arguments today. It was mostly the president’s official lawyers, these are White House lawyers, these are government employees, as opposed to the president’s personal lawyers.,” said Garber. “Jay Sekulow was the only personal lawyer who spoke today. That to me was pretty striking.”

“White House and white people,” Toobin then remarked.

“I mean, you know, this is a lesson in the diversity of the two parties,” he said. “I mean you look at the House managers, it was almost evenly divided between men and women. It was, you had two African-Americans, you had a Hispanic.”

“It was all white men today,” he continued. “There are two white women allegedly on the team, we’ll see if they’re allowed to argue.”

Toobin said that when you have one side with “a very diverse team” and the other “that’s all white men,” that it “says something in and of itself.”

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

