CNN commentator Joe Lockhart told S.E. Cupp on her show that he doesn’t think the media is seriously considering how Sen. Bernie Sanders could run away with the nomination.

“There’s real shades of 2016,” Lockhart said. “I’m gonna get flamed on Twitter tonight … but the media early on did not take Trump seriously. So they didn’t vet him and say, does your plan add up? And you know what about your plan on Iran and getting out?”

“Up until now, the media has not taken Bernie Sanders that seriously,” he continued.

“He would say the same thing,” Cupp interjected.

“And he’s been right,” Lockhart agreed.

The former Bill Clinton White House press secretary was speaking with Cupp and former National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Brendan Buck on S.E. Cupp Unfiltered Saturday evening.

Lockhart went on to note a victory in Iowa would make people scrutinize Sanders more closely, and compared his base of support to President Donald Trump.

“Someone told me yesterday, just like Trump, Sanders has a hard floor of supporters. It does not matter what he does or says. But he has a limited ceiling of supporters also,” Lockhart said, before noting “even the latest poll yesterday on African-Americans showed he was at 20%. Which is way higher than last time.”

Buck spoke before Lockhart and noted that many of the other Democrats were not hitting Sanders for fear of alienating his base of supporters.

“All of the other Democrats are afraid to go after Bernie Sanders, largely because they know that his voters are so important,” Buck said. “We saw it in 2016, they did not transfer to Hillary Clinton very well. So, I think everyone wants it to be somebody else’s problem to take out Bernie Sanders but nobody is really willing to throw the punch.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]