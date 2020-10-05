CNN’s John Berman: Trump’s Doctor ‘Gleefully’ Lying Shows That ‘Politics is More Important than Medicine’

John Berman put in stark relief just how unreliable a source Dr. Sean Conley has become while President Donald Trump sits in Walter Reed Hospital recovering from the coronavirus.

There has been a fog of confusion surrounding Trump’s hospitalization, complete with conflicting reports from Trump’s medical team and his own Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who painted a much more dire picture of how the president was doing, first on the background then later with attribution.

“The one thing we now know for certain is that politics is superseding medicine here,” Berman noted. ” When Dr. Conley lies on Saturday and then gleefully admits to lying on Sunday, you know that politics has taken precedent.” Berman then pivoted to Trump’s curious drive-by of supporters assembled outside the Bethesda hospital, “I don’t care if they’re wearing masks or in scuba gear, but when by a guy who is by all accounts still infectious, it’s clear that politics is more important than medicine.”

During a Saturday morning, press conference after the president was admitted on Friday night, Conley shared information which he later admitted he knew to be untrue. When asked about the discrepancies between official statements on the president being given oxygen during a Sunday presser, Conley told reporters that he was trying to be “upbeat.” “I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the president, over the course of this illness has had,” he said. “I didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction.”

“It is shocking that Dr. Conley made a fool of himself repeatedly over the weekend, giving misleading, evasive, comically evasive answers,” John Harwood followed. “Everyone could see he was evading answers and explaining them by saying he didn’t want to influence the course of illness. ”

Watch above via CNN.

