CNN’s John Harwood and Panel Stunned By ‘Dark’ Trump Speech: He’s in ‘Deep Psychological Distress’

CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood called President Donald Trump’s White House speech on Thursday “a very disturbing tableau for the country” made by “somebody in deep psychological distress.”

“This was a very disturbing tableau for the country. It was dark because he’s made clear that his mind is dark,” claimed Harwood on a CNN coverage panel. “This is somebody in deep psychological distress right now. Self-pitying, insecure, angry.”

“With Donald Trump, if he did it, it’s not wrong. He doesn’t recognize abstract concepts like right and wrong, like morality or immorality, like true or false, he recognizes what is good for him in the moment,” Harwood continued. “And what has happened… what Mitt Romney has done by casting that vote, what Nancy Pelosi has done, has felt very, very unpleasant to him.”

Harwood also took aim at the Republican Party, adding, “The other part of it that I think is striking is the entire Republican Party reduced to sitting there applauding this rambling, disordered set of remarks, and one of the reasons why it is an uncomfortable moment for them is that Mitt Romney, when he gave that speech, said, ‘I’ve looked at the facts. I’ve come to the conclusion and I can’t avoid this.'”

“He stripped naked the rationalizations that they have used for their votes,” Harwood explained.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]