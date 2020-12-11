CNN’s John Harwood: Republicans Would Smack Their Own Mothers in the Face if Trump Told Them To

Appalled by the fact that GOP lawmakers are backing Texas’ lawsuits to overturn the 2020 election results, CNN senior White House correspondent John Harwood predicted that Republicans would smack their own mothers in the face if President Donald Trump told them to.

News broke Thursday that 106 Republican House members signed an amicus brief that supports the effort in Texas to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory in the Supreme Court.

The Texas suit alleges that Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin all illegally changed election guidelines, ultimately leading to widespread voter fraud, and requests that the Supreme Court overturn the results in those states.

“What we’re seeing, Kate [Bolduan], is a demonstration by House Republicans of the extent of the rot inside the Republican Party right now,” Harwood said Friday. “These people know what Donald Trump is, as Ted Cruz said in 2016, he’s a pathological liar. Marco Rubio called him a con artist.”

The report predicted that members of the Republican Party are afraid of the president and his supporters — blasting them for prioritizing power over democracy.

“These are people who if Donald Trump said, ‘I’m going to trash you on Twitter unless you go smack your mom in the face,’ they would go smack their moms in the face and try to explain it to them afterward,” Harwood added. “In reality, what they’re doing is smacking American democracy in the face.”

Watch above, via CNN.

