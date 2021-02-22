CNN’s John King said on Monday night that CPAC — where Donald Trump is set to speak this coming weekend — has just become “the Trump sycophant society.”

John Berman — filling in for Anderson Cooper started out by calling out a number of CPAC panels about protecting elections.

“The titles of these sessions really get to the world that the former president is now living in. You say it’s almost a parallel universe,” Berman said.

King started by noting the U.S. reaching 500,000 covid deaths and saying, “Most of that is on President Trump, who walked away from science, walked away from common sense, ignored a pandemic on his watch.”

He also pointed to the violent rioting at the Capitol spurred on by his weeks-long false claims about the election.

“He is stained by history. He’s stained by his actions, he’s stained by his record,” King said.

But none of that matters, he added, to the “Trump sycophant society.”

“I covered CPAC for years. That organization doesn’t exist anymore. This is the Trump parallel universe right now. ‘Let’s keep promoting the big lie,'” King said.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]