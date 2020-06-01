CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported Monday night that President Donald Trump’s decided to get the photo op at St. John’s Church, walking from the White House, because of recent coverage of him in the “bunker.”

“Sources are telling my colleague Kevin Liptak that in part, the reason the president made this trip outside the gates of the White House,” she told Anderson Cooper, “was driven in part that he was upset by coverage of the fact that he had been rushed to the underground bunker on Friday night.”

“Oh my God,” Cooper said.

A stunned Cooper went off in disbelief at the president:

“He’s embarrassed that people know that. So what does he have to do? He has to sic police on peaceful protesters so he can make a big show of being, you know, the little big man walking to a closed-down church. He always talks about the world laughing, that the world are laughing at the governors right now. They’re not laughing at the governors. They’re standing in horror over what is happening. The only people the world is laughing at is the President of the United States. And this event, as I said, if it wasn’t so dangerous and disgusting, it would be funny because it is so low rent and just sad. I planmed to come tonight and try to be as calm and reasonable as, you know, and straightforward and just doing this hour of news, and this happened. And I just can’t believe this is what we have. This is the United States of America. This is the president we have.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

