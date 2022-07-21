CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Says Biden’s Age Puts Him at Risk After Covid Diagnosis: ‘It Does Raise Concerns’

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins explained how Joe Biden’s old age is part of the president’s health risk factor in light of the news that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Collins joined her colleagues on Thursday to cover Biden’s diagnosis following the White House’s announcement that the president is “experiencing very mild symptoms,” and will isolate at the White House as he continues with his duties. Much of the conversation on CNN revolved around Biden’s increasing levels of public engagements recently, though Collins broke down the White House’s Covid protocols as the panel remarked on how long he managed to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

As Jim Sciutto noted that Biden is fully vaccinated and boosted for Covid, he asked Collins if there’s “any level of concern among staff in the White House” regarding Biden’s positive test.

“I think there’s always a level of concern, just given his age,” Collins said. “He is 79 years old. There is a reason they worked so hard to make sure that those around him were not testing positive. Obviously, it did happen in recent weeks and we’ve seen people, top aides test positive, and questions were raised whether or not they are considered close contacts of his.”

Collins rounded out her point by explaining “they’ll say he is vaccinated, he is double boosted, we follow all these guidelines. But I think when anytime someone who is in their late 70s gets Covid-19, it does raise concerns. That is why they worked so hard to try to avoid it and to try to make sure he did not contract Covid-19.” She went on to say Biden’s illness raises questions about whether those who’ve been near him recently have tested negative.

Watch above, via CNN.

