CNN’s Brianna Keilar called out a “confusing” contradiction from the Biden administration on reopening schools.

This week, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “Vaccinations of teachers is not a prerequisite for safely reopening schools.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about that this week and said Walensky was speaking “in her personal capacity,” adding, “Obviously, she’s the head of the CDC, but we’re going to wait for the final guidance to come out.”

On Friday, Keilar highlighted this and said, “It is the mantra of president Biden’s covid response team that science, not politics, will drive its policy in the pandemic. But is that what is leading the way when it comes to reopening schools?”

She played Walensky’s comments, followed by Psaki’s, before calling out the latter for downplaying the CDC director’s comments:

“Here’s the thing. Dr. Walensky wasn’t speaking in her personal capacity. She is the CDC director, and she was at the official CDC briefing when she said that. Which is why this is all very confusing for Americans, why it’s confusing for parents and teachers, and certainly kids if they’re paying attention.”

Keilar also added, “Our colleague Sara Murray directly asked the CDC director if it’s official policy that teachers do not need vaccinated before schools reopen, and Dr. Walensky did not answer the question. She said official guidelines will be released soon. Why can she say to teachers there’s this increasing evidence that teachers don’t need be vaccinated for a safe reopening Thursday, but then not today?”

Dana Bash agreed that it’s confusing and added that hopefully the CDC is working hard behind the scenes to offer clarity soon.

Keilar even asked at one point if “science is driving these policies or if it’s all just kind of piecemeal.”

Dr. Jonathan Reiner said teachers should be treated as essential personnel and that if we want teachers back in schools “we should be systematically vaccinating all 3.7 million K-12 teachers in the United States.”

