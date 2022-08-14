CNN’s Keilar Corners GOP Rep Into Admitting He Wouldn’t Take Classified Documents Home

CNN’s Brianna Keilar maneuvered House Intelligence Committee Ranking Republican Mike Turner (OH) into saying he wouldn’t take classified documents home with him, even as he mounted a defense of former President Donald Trump.

Keilar and Turner held an intense interview on Sunday as they discussed the top secret materials the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago when they executed a search warrant on Trump’s home. Asked if he was concerned about these documents Trump took with him when he left the White House, Turner pivoted to demand the Justice Department and the FBI “show us the goods” from the warrant used to authorize the search.

“Now, clearly, no one is above the law,” he said. “Donald Trump is not above the law and Attorney General [Merrick] Garland is not above the law either. Congresss has the powers of oversight. He needs to comply. We’ve seen material like this before. We’ve seen materials that have been submitted to courts for warrants. This is not unprecedent. His actions are unprecedented in history and he has a lot of questions to answer.”

As Keilar asked Turner why he doubts the SCI level of classification for the documents retrieved from Mar a Lago, the congressman argued “you have here the attorney general, who is going after the President Biden’s political rival, whose own personal career was derailed on the way to the Supreme Court by Donald Trump himself.” He also complained about the “unequal application of the law between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump,” clearly referring to the former secretary of state’s email scandal.

As Turner called for Garland to be questioned over the raid, Keilar asked “Do you take home documents marked special access?”

“No,” Turner responded, which led to an awkward pause.

After noting Turner’s attempts to cast doubt on the documents identified in the FBI’s property receipt, Keilar once again moved to clarify that “you yourself would not take home documents marked special access. You would not take home this sensitive compartmented information?” Following this collision, Keilar brought up several past instances of Turner blasting Clinton over her emails.

“Some of your comments were said before it was even clear what was in her emails,” Keilar observed. “You’re not holding Donald Trump to the same standard. Why?”

Watch Turner’s response above, via CNN.

