CNN’s Keilar Tells Story From Husband’s Military Service in Response to Reported Trump Comments: ‘The Ones We Have Lost Aren’t Losers’

CNN’s Brianna Keilar unloaded on President Donald Trump Friday for comments he reportedly made about fallen soldiers, speaking personally from her experience as a military spouse.

“The problem for the president here his comments about the war dead and injured are not out of character. Right? He’s spoken ill of them before,” she said, ponting out that despite his denial Trump actually has publicly called John McCain a “loser” on at least one occasion.

Keilar brought up the president’s public and private attacks on McCain, and said of the late senator, “Whatever his politics, whether you like him or not, he was a hero.”

She added that Trump “has a history of attacking the military and their families,” bringing up the infamous comments the president made after a speech delivered by Khizr Khan at the 2016 DNC convention.

Keiler brought up a few more examples before concluding with this:

The president has made his views on the military and their sacrifices credibly clear. He doesn’t get it. He doesn’t get why people say ‘send me’ or how much they love their country that they’re willing to put it all on the line. I am a military spouse and I don’t know what it is to go to war. I don’t know what it’s like to risk it all, but like other military family members, I have a view to it that a vast majority of Americans do not. And after this report came out last night, I was thinking about a story my husband told me about one of his friends, a friend who he would alternate on patrols with. And who, to hear my husband tell it, was a total badass. They were in Afghanistan during a particularly hairy time in the war and on this day it was his friend who went out on the patrol. And he was killed. Because in war, it doesn’t matter if you’re squared away. Death is often random. The ones that we have lost aren’t losers. They’re ordinary people who did an extraordinary thing. They answered the call. And the ones who come back, they are survivors and they’re fighting for normal lives that many of us take for granted. They’re dealing every day with scars you can see and scars you cannot see.

You can watch above, via CNN.

