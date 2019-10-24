CNN’s Keith Boykin Compares GOP Storming Secure Hearing to ‘A Klan Group’

CNN commentator Keith Boykin compared GOP lawmakers barging into a private hearing to the Ku Klux Klan “assembled outside of a jail … so they can deliver their own justice.”

“These are fraternity stunts and as seriously as we should take the stunts they should not be taking seriously. They look like fraternity brothers crashing a party that they weren’t invited to,” CNN host S.E. Cupp told Jake Tapper during a Thursday panel discussion about Republicans making their way into a classified private hearing.

“I’ll go further than S.E. would go,” Boykin said. “This looked like a Klan group assembled outside a jail trying to get the sheriff to let them in so they could deliver justice to somebody who was inside. It’s not a good look for our democracy or the Republican Party. Republicans are already on these committees that are in this impeachment investigation… That’s a quarter of the entire Republican caucus already represented, and they’re creating these political stunts in order to throw off the attention. They’re not focused on the issue of why Trump is being impeached.”

Bianna Golodryga then talked about Republicans being “short-sighted” and possibly undermining American diplomacy.

But Tapper circled back to Boykin’s comment and took issue with it.

“Respectfully, I think the Klan metaphor was a little strong. I don’t want to get into a whole thing, but earlier this week we were talking about lynching and using that word lightly,” Tapper said.

“It’s a visual problem to have this group of almost all white men going in–in defense of the white man who already is, I think, by most accounts a racist,” he responded, standing by the comment.

“I just wanted to register and we can move along,” Tapper said, with Boykin noting he’ll probably get complaints on Twitter.

Watch above, via CNN.

