CNN BREAKING NEWS: ‘Biden to Eviscerate Trump Today in Iowa Speech’

CNN’s New Day previewed an advance copy of a stump speech that Joe Biden plans to give during a campaign visit today in Iowa later on Tuesday, and according to the on-screen chyron, the former Vice President will “eviscerate” President Donald Trump.

While “eviscerate” is a common term used for hyperbolic headlines, according to Dicitonary.com this word is defined “to move entrails from; disembowel.” Let’s just say that if Biden truly plans to disembowel President Trump during his speech, the Secret Service should be alerted.

Biden is the current leader among two dozen Democratic candidate hopefuls and will be campaigning in Iowa on the very same day in which President Trump will also be holding a campaign rally. Biden has set himself apart from the other presidential hopefuls by exclusively going after Trump instead of his fellow Democrats. Trump appears to have returned the favor by focusing on Biden himself, so the overall segment — given the advance copy of Biden’s speech — is certainly germane.

But a news program using such a hyperbolic headline for an ostensible straight news conversation? Well, that’s the sort of stuff that a fledgling blog (like Mediaite.com, for example) typically does.

