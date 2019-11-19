Following President Donald Trump’s unannounced visit to a Walter Reed hospital this past weekend, the White House has released a letter from his doctor trying to refute rumors and questions about the president’s health. On Tuesday morning’s New Day, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta expressed doubt on this letter, particularly after learning the White House did not follow protocol for routine presidential exams.

Dr. Gupta noted that the letter said that “despite some of the speculation the president has not had any chest pain nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues,” before summarizing the White House explanation for the unannounced visit to the hospital as “just a scheduling issue more than anything.”

He then made sure viewers were aware of the reason to be skeptical of medical letters from President Trump with “it goes without saying in previous doctors of President Trump have said they took dictation from him to make these letters.” He then noted that “previous doctors of Trump have said he could live to 200 years old is and he’s the healthiest president ever.”

“It doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t add up,” Gupta said, explaining “When you look at what happened, you see them going all of a sudden for an unannounced visit on a Saturday to Walter Reed to get things done that could have easily been done at the White House. It just doesn’t add up.”

Watch above via CNN.

