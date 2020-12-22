President Donald Trump threw a wrench in the stimulus negotiations with a video Tuesday night calling for the direct payments Americans are receiving to be increased from $600 to $2000.

The paltry $600 — considering the staggering financial hardships millions are facing — has been criticized by both parties, and after the president’s video dropped, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and several other Democrats immediately embraced his move. As of this posting it’s unclear how the Senate GOP will respond.

On CNN Tuesday night, Michael Smerconish defended the president’s last-minute push and called it “the most effective thing he’s done” since his election loss.

Chris Cuomo questioned earlier in the hour whether Trump would be able to walk the walk on this, and in the panel segment Anthony Scaramucci said he thinks Trump will sign the stimulus after being “emasculated” by a congressional override of his veto.

“I think you’re underestimating the president,” Smerconish countered. “I don’t think the perception of him being the Grinch Who Stole Christmas is accurate. I think this is the arguably, politically speaking, the most effective thing he’s done since losing the election. The American people aren’t going to understand the difference between the covid relief bill and the omnibus spending bill.”

He pointed to items in the overall bill that he said Americans would look at questionably given how they were only getting $600.

“He’s the champion of the working person. And he wants two grand in everybody’s pocket. I think it’s very effective for him,” Smerconish added.

Cuomo said it still hurts Americans when the negotiations keep being delayed day after day.

Smerconish suggested that possibly Trump might avoid a veto if more Republicans go his way.

Cuomo still said it’s a question of “where have you been” and argued that Trump isn’t going to look like “Robin Hood” on this.

Scaramucci again predicted that Trump will get “completely embarrassed” in the Senate and while he’s “making noises” now, he will cave.

Smerconish again defended Trump’s move here and said, “I’m not convinced the court of public opinion points the finger at him… He doesn’t necessarily come out of this, politically speaking, as a loser.”

