CNN’s Brian Stelter said on Sunday’s Reliable Sources that President Donald Trump “is sounding a little bit like the host of The Apprentice again” in talking about when to reopen parts of the country.

“The former reality show star tells a story about American resilience,” Stelter said. “What he lacks in empathy for the dead, he makes up for in his insistence that the country will come back stronger than ever.”

He called the coronavirus briefings “storytelling sessions” and “infomercials more than accurate sources of information.”

Stelter brought up the president talking about today — Easter Sunday — a few weeks ago as a possible date to start reopening the economy. The administration, of course, has since pushed that back and top officials like Vice President Mike Pence have advised houses of worship to follow social distancing guidelines.

“Trump is sounding a little bit like the host of The Apprentice again, as if he has a big decision to make. But the ‘reopening the economy’ frame is similarly artificial. It’s not really his call,” Stelter said.

You can watch above, via CNN.

