As CNN’s Jake Tapper awaited the second night of the 2020 National Republican Convention, he remarked that the GOP would’ve been furious if Democrats used their convention to break as many political norms and traditions as they are.

Asked by Wolf Blitzer for what he expects to happen on Tuesday night, Tapper forecast “a night full of erosions of norms and standards.” He began by focusing on the upcoming speech from Mike Pompeo, a highly irregular display of partisanship from a U.S. secretary of state.

“I cannot imagine the outcry if Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had spoke at the Democratic Convention in 2012,” Tapper said. “Colin Powell in 2004 said he ‘obliged’ not to participate…and yet, Mike Pompeo is going to be doing exactly that.”

Tapper went on by noting that President Donald Trump also intends to flout tradition by taking time at the convention to issue a pardon to Jon Ponder. While the CNN host acknowledged there’s “no doubt [Ponder] deserves a pardon” after being granted clemency from the state of Nevada, “the idea this is done as part of a political convention, it’s just completely norm eroding, norm-busting tradition.”

“I just can’t even imagine what Republicans on Capitol Hill would be doing if Democrats were doing these types of activities during a convention,” Tapper said. “They would be rioting, quite frankly.”

Watch above, via CNN.

