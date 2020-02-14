CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin said today the only reason that Attorney General Bill Barr would bring in an outside prosecutor to look at the Michael Flynn case would be because President Donald Trump just didn’t like the outcome.

Flynn pleaded guilty but more recently has tried to withdraw that guilty plea.

CNN’s Brianna Keilar asked former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara how rare this kind of review is.

“It’s very rare,” Bharara said. “Generally speaking, hen there’s some question about the behavior of prosecutors or law enforcement officials, you go through that route. And you don’t call up people in other parts of the country who are in other U.S. attorney’s offices to take a look. Especially after you’ve had a guilty plea like you have in the Michael Flynn case. And especially after some of those allegations have been made by the defense and they have been shot down by the judge. So maybe it has some precedent. None that I am aware of.”

Toobin followed up again by emphasizing that Flynn pleaded guilty and that “this is not some 16-year-old kid railroaded by a judicial system that he has no support in, this is a guilty plea by an extremely knowledgeable, educated person, advised by the best lawyers in the country.”

“And this is what the Department of Justice is investigating?” he asked. “The only reason they are investigating it is because Donald Trump didn’t like the result. That’s what’s going on here. And that’s what’s so disturbing about this.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]