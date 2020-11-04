CNN’s Van Jones warned Democrats that they need to think about how President Donald Trump’s campaign was able to connect with minority voters in the 2020 election.

After blasting Trump on Wednesday for prematurely declaring his reelection while numerous states remain too close to call, Jones shifted gears to reflect on the national results, saying “this country is not what we thought it was.”

“I don’t care who you are, nobody predicted this outcome,” Jones said. “It turns out that the outreach from Republicans to African Americans and Latinos was effective.”

Jones continued by remarking very few people expected Trump to make inroads with people of color because of the “racially inflammatory stuff” he says.

“It turns out that wasn’t true,” Jones continued. He went on to give Joe Biden credit for his outreach efforts, but “people vote for all kinds of different reasons, so both parties have got to go back to the drawing board.”

via CNN.

