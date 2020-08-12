Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Fallon praised Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s pick for vice president on Tuesday night — Colbert joking that President Donald Trump will “demand” to see “both” of Sen. Kamala Harris’ birth certificates.

Colbert, who has left his home studio to shoot his show in an office space in the Ed Sullivan Theater, quickly pointed out that Biden’s pick is “historic,” as “Harris is the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party.”

“So Trump’s going to have a hard time deciding exactly how to be racist about her,” he joked. “‘I demand to see both of her birth certificates.’”

Colbert addressed that it was an interesting pick considering how hard Harris went after Biden during the Democratic debates, and pulled up a clip of the former vice president asking the senator to “go easy” on him.

“Harris is going to receive a lot of scrutiny, cause Joe Biden has a chronic condition doctors call ‘old,’ Colbert joked, before reminding viewers that even Biden called himself a “transition candidate.”

The host also took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his reaction, joking that he was “worried Biden was going to pick someone else who would have made me absolutely still vote for him no matter what.”

Thank god it’s Kamala! I was worried Biden was going to pick someone else who would have made me absolutely still vote for him no matter what. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 12, 2020

Noah was “impressed that Biden picked Kamala,” especially after she “destroyed him at that debate” — joking that he may have picked her so he wouldn’t have to face off her again.

The late-night host, incorrectly, guessed that Trump would struggle to attack Harris because her past as a prosecutor would appeal to his base.

“Crafty Kamala spent her whole career locking up criminals and filling up California’s jails,” Noah said, mimicking Trump. “She’s even friends with cops. Hold on. That actually sounds pretty cool. Mike, is it too late to change you?”

Fallon pointed out that Harris is the daughter of immigrants and went to historic Black university Howard, adding that she’s a Democratic senator from California.” That’s an inspiring story unless you’re Trump,” he added. “Then it’s a Stephen King novel.”

“Biden announced his selection in a tweet and called Kamala a ‘fearless fighter for the litter guy,'” Fallon said. “And Dr. Fauci was like, ‘thank you.'”

“She’s only had the job for a few hours, but Kamala’s already gearing up for debate with Mike Pence,” he joked. “That’s why she spent the whole day arguing with a mannequin at Kohl’s.”

Fallon then did his best Biden impression for a mock virtual press conference, during which he discussed his choice for vice president. The reporters were clearly more excited by Harris than by the presidential nominee, asking him if he would consider switching roles with his pick.

