The inspector general report on the Russia probe found no evidence that political bias tainted the opening of the investigation, as well as sufficient standing to open it in the first place. But it is also unsparing of serious errors by the FBI in the Carter Page FISA application process.

Former FBI Director James Comey touted the IG’s findings in an op-ed this week writing “the truth is finally out” and acknowledging that while the FBI’s errors were “unfortunate” and the bureau committed “potentially serious wrongdoing,” the report ultimately smacked down the “torrent of smears and falsehoods.”

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham asked IG Michael Horowitz at today’s hearing, “Former FBI director James Comey said this week that your report vindicates him. Is that a fair assessment of your report?”

“You know, I think the activities we found here don’t vindicate anybody who touched this,” Horowitz said.

Graham also brought up comments Comey made last year in which he said, “I think the notion that FISA was abused here is nonsense.”

He asked Horowitz if he takes issue with that. Horowitz said, “Certainly our findings were that there were significant problems.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

