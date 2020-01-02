Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett indicated on CNN this morning that he would support House Speaker Nancy Pelosi withholding President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

“I wonder, without witnesses — and there’s no sign yet that the Republican majority will allow witnesses to be called, should speaker Pelosi refuse to send over the articles of impeachment at all?” anchor Jim Sciutto asked Doggett on CNN Newsroom Thursday morning.

“I would certainly support her in doing that. The House has the sole responsibility under the Constitution for impeachment, to send over the articles,” Doggett said. “So I think she could rightly say we have done our job under the Constitution, the ultimate jurors will be the American people. They should consider what we’ve done. Of course in ensuing weeks, we may have additional evidence out there through investigative reporting and other disclosures that would justify sending it at a later time.”

Doggett went on to argue that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was losing excuses for not taking up other business while impeachment is paused, pointing specifically to the House-passed USMCA trade deal.

“It sounds like you would be happy if the articles never made it to the Senate here. Would you be? And do other members of the caucus feel the same way?” Sciutto asked.

“I would be happiest with a fair and impartial trial in accordance with the Constitution and the oath that these senators take. That’s my strong first preference. But short of that, I don’t think it helps to send over the articles if they’re not going to get fair and full consideration,” Doggett said.

Watch above, via CNN.

